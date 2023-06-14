Baltica 2, with 1.5GW of capacity, will be located 40km off the Polish coast in the Baltic Sea. Credit: Semco Maritime A/S.

A consortium of Semco Maritime and PTSC Mechanical & Construction (PTSC M&C) has secured an engineering, procurement and construction order from the PGE Group and Ørsted for four substations for the Baltica 2 project, to be located in Polish waters in the Baltic Sea.

The contract is supported by ISC Consulting Engineers and Hyundai Electric, the primary subcontractors for the project.

Baltica 2 is a 1.5GW offshore wind farm to be located 40km off the Polish coast in the southern part of the Baltic.

It is a 50/50 joint venture between Danish energy giant Ørsted and PGE Group, a Polish state-owned utility.

Expected to be commissioned by the end of 2027, the offshore wind farm will generate enough clean energy to power 2.4 million Polish homes.

The contract secured by Semco and PTSC M&C includes the design, engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning of the four offshore substations.

Each will be equipped with two transformers to collect power from the wind turbines and transmit it onshore.

The substations will be manufactured at PTSC’s yard in Vungtau, a port city in Vietnam, while Semco will design, procure and install the high and medium voltage, auxiliary, supervisory control and data acquisition systems.

The contract will be completed between 2023 and 2026.

Semco Maritime renewables vice-president Frank Holm stated: “We are proud that Poland’s largest electricity provider and the global leader in offshore wind have awarded our consortium a landmark order in one of the largest offshore wind projects in the world.

“Together with our partner PTSC M&C, we look forward to contributing to the growing offshore wind industry in Poland, leveraging our experience from offshore substation projects and cooperating closely with the PGE Group and Ørsted to bring green, affordable and reliable energy ashore for millions of consumers.”