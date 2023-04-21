The offshore wind facility is expected to begin operations in 2027. Credit: © Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.

PGE Group and Ørsted have awarded a wind turbine order to Siemens Gamesa for their 1.5GW Baltica 2 offshore wind project in Poland.

Siemens Gamesa will be responsible for supplying 107 of its 14MW wind turbines to the offshore wind facility, located 40km from the northern coast of Poland between Łeba and Ustka and expected to begin operations in 2027.

The company has also signed a 5-year maintenance contract.

Baltica 2 will generate enough clean energy to power 2.4 million Polish homes, while displacing 5.4 million tonnes of carbon emissions annually. It will be the largest offshore wind project announced in the country to date.

Siemens Gamesa also has three preferred supplier agreements in place, with 1.79GW capacity.

Siemens Gamesa offshore CEO Marc Becker said: “This latest deal for Baltica 2 will cement the foundations for a successful roll-out of offshore wind power in Poland.

“The Baltic Sea can provide huge opportunities for the growth of the industry in the coming years, and we stand committed with Poland and our partners to develop it further.”

The Baltica 2 contract will strengthen the company’s position along the Baltic coast.

Siemens Gamesa has also established a hub in Gdansk to manage the development of operations in the Baltic Sea.

The Baltica 2 project is expected to bolster energy security in Poland. The country has set a target of awarding 10.9GW capacity by the end of this decade.

Installations from the first round are scheduled to begin in 2026.

The second set of auctions is planned for 2025, and installations will take place closer to the end of the decade.

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna management board president Wojciech Dąbrowski stated: “We are developing the biggest renewable energy project to date in Poland.

“The signed contract relates to delivery of turbines for Baltica 2 with capacity of about 1.5GW, which is the biggest offshore wind investment developed in the Polish part of the Baltic Sea and one of the largest of its kind in the world. The PGE Group is responsible for ensuring Poland’s energy security.

“We consistently implement the strategy of creating new, green sources of electricity for our country. By 2030 we aim to build about 2.5GW of generation capacity in the Baltic Sea.”