Siemens Gamesa secures offshore wind turbine order in Japan

Germany-based renewable energy firm Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (SGRE) has secured an offshore wind power order for the Ishikari offshore wind power project in Japan from Green Power Investment.

The 112MW wind power project is located nearly 5km from the shore of Ishikari Bay in Hokkaido, Japan.

Under the contract, SGRE will supply 14 of its SG 8.0-167 DD offshore wind turbines, each with 8MW of capacity and a 167m rotor.

The SG 8.0-167 DD turbine is said to be the first to receive ClassNK certification, as it was deemed to meet all the technical standards required for the Ishikari project.

The Ishikari project is the second commercial-scale wind farm to receive ClassNK certification, which is required for the Japanese government to give approval for construction.

Siemens Gamesa Offshore Business Unit CEO Marc Becker said: “Green Power Investment’s confidence in Siemens Gamesa is invigorating, and we’re eager to deliver the Ishikari project.

“We’ll build on our established onshore business in Japan, with close to 1GW already installed or under service.

“These offshore wind turbines and service agreement are an excellent opportunity to bring more clean, renewable energy into the country’s energy mix.

“Furthermore, it is a testament to our proven technology that our SG 8.0-167 DD machine is the first dedicated offshore wind turbine to receive ClassNK certification.”

SGRE plans to begin installation works at the site from next July and has also signed a 15-year full-scope service agreement for the project.

Siemens Gamesa Japan managing director Russell Cato said: “With more than 20 years of local experience, Siemens Gamesa is committed to the Japanese wind power market, and confident we can contribute to the local offshore wind industry.

“Together with Green Power Investment, we see abundant opportunities for supply chain and local employment, and we look forward to working with them on the Ishikari offshore wind power project.”