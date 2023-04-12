Clean energy generated by the wind facility will be used by the AM/NS India steel plant. Credit: © Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.

Siemens Gamesa has received a 166MW wind turbine supply order from ArcelorMittal’s Indian subsidiary.

Siemens Gamesa agreed to deliver 46 of its SG 3.6-145 wind turbines for the wind farm, located in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

Clean energy generated by the farm will be used to power one of ArcelorMittal’s steel plants and support the industry’s decarbonisation efforts in the country.

The contract was reached with AM Green Energy Private Limited (AMGEPL), a joint venture by ArcelorMittal and ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India (AM/NS India).

ArcelorMittal vice-president and AM/NS India CFO Amit Harlalka said: “Large amounts of clean energy are required to accelerate net zero goals of corporations and countries, and we are happy to have embarked on this journey emphatically in India.

“Our partnership with Siemens Gamesa for this benchmark model project demonstrates how establishing partnerships and collaborating across the supply chain can help us progress faster toward our decarbonisation targets.”

The wind farm is part of a 989MW wind-solar hybrid project by AMGEPL in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

Clean energy generated by the wind facility will be used by the AM/NS India steel plant located at Hazira in the state of Gujarat.

It will also support AM/NS India’s decarbonisation efforts, helping the company meet 20% of its electricity requirements from renewable resources.

Siemens Gamesa will manufacture the wind turbines at its production facilities in India, and plans to deliver them in the second quarter of 2023.

Siemens Gamesa Asia Pacific onshore business CEO Navin Dewaji said: “This partnership with the world’s second-largest steel producer opens up a huge opportunity for the wind industry in India, especially for the power-intensive steel industry which is fast-tracking its efforts to meet carbon emissions goals.

“We are confident in delivering this landmark project that will help give fresh renewable momentum to the state of Andhra Pradesh.”