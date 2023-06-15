Simply Blue and Archirodon are to explore offshore wind opportunities in Greece through the new partnership. Credit: Nicholas Doherty/Unsplash.

Irish floating offshore wind developer Simply Blue and Greek construction company Archirodon have formed a new partnership under the brand name “ArcoBlue” to explore floating offshore wind opportunities in Greece.

Simply Blue is an early-stage floating offshore wind developer which currently has a pipeline of 10GW.

The company is committed to developing projects that can co-exist with fisheries and to creating new economic opportunities for coastal communities.

Archirodon is focused on serving marine infrastructure, energy and renewables.

With an emphasis on renewable energy, it is actively positioning itself as a player that can perform multiple roles including development, engineering, procurement and construction, operations and maintenance services.

It is taking a tailored approach to align with countries’ renewable energy commitments.

Up to now, the company has developed a portfolio of onshore solar and wind farms with a capacity of 2.5GW by partnering with major actors in renewable energy.

Simply Blue Group CEO Sam Roch-Perks stated: “This partnership marks our entry into the Greek market, as we continue to increase our pipeline of global projects at pace.

“By partnering with Archirodon we together bring a holistic package with our combined experience in promoting, developing and executing large-scale projects. The potential for wind energy in Greece is significant, especially for floating wind given the technical characteristics of Greek waters. Furthermore, with a strong naval and maritime heritage and world-class supply chain facilities, Greece can become a hub for floating wind in the Mediterranean and Eastern Europe.”

Perks noted that Simply Blue supports Greece’s goal of developing 2.6GW of offshore wind by 2030.

Simply Blue has also recently allied with EDF Renewables Ireland to develop two Irish floating offshore wind projects.

The firms will form a 50/50 joint venture to execute the projects.