Spearmint Energy acquires battery storage project in Texas

US-based renewable energy platform Spearmint Energy has announced the acquisition of Revolution, a 150MW battery energy storage project in Texas.

The project was bought from Con Edison Development, a subsidiary of Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, for an undisclosed sum.

Located near King Mountain Wind Farm in the Lower Colorado River Authority Territory (LCRA), the Revolution project is claimed to be one of the largest battery projects in Texas.

It will deliver battery energy storage capacity for the state’s Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) market.

Spearmint founder, president and CEO Andrew Waranch said: “We are pleased to call a project of this calibre – located not only next to one of the largest wind turbine developments in the US, but also a massive solar field – our first, as it demonstrates Spearmint’s commitment to helping solve the climate crisis by developing best-in-class solutions that store and release renewable energy to power the grid.

“It is clear to us that the rapidly growing demand for flexible generation assets in ERCOT is just getting started, and as such, we hope that by continuing to acquire projects like this one, we will help solve congestion issues across the state while empowering others to assist in our country’s clean energy buildout.”

Revolution will be the first battery project in Spearmint’s portfolio since the platform was founded earlier this year.

The project is expected to reach notice to begin operations in the second quarter of next year.

Spearmint chief operating officer Richard Cardone said: “We named this Project ‘Revolution’ because that’s exactly what battery energy storage represents – the start of a new future in renewable energy.

“Battery energy storage is a modern approach to solving the climate crisis that can increase grid resiliency and help to allow cleaner, lower cost renewable energy connect to the grid.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this positive change.”