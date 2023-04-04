The two companies will bid for the Gippsland offshore wind projects in Victoria, Australia. Credit: SSE.

SSE Renewables and Equis Development have created a 50/50 owned consortium to bid for the Gippsland offshore wind projects in Victoria, Australia.

The consortium will bid for a feasibility licence to accelerate the development and construction of the offshore wind farm projects in Australia’s first declared offshore wind zone.

Both companies have highlighted target areas in which they plan to apply for a feasibility licence. They are currently working on due diligence prior to a bid submission this month.

SSE Renewables head of international business development Vincent Claussehead said: “SSE is carefully targeting opportunities to expand its pipeline internationally.

“Australia and the state of Victoria are at a very early stage of developing their offshore wind potential, and SSE sees the Gippsland tender as a good opportunity to bring its capabilities to help deliver it.

“We are delighted to partner with Equis on this application, combining our track record in offshore wind and their local presence and renewables development experience.”

If the bid is approved, SSE Renewables will be tasked with the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) activities, as well as overseeing the operations and maintenance of the project.

Equis will support the project’s development by handling power network connection; offtake; government licensing, funding needs, and development approval; and environmental requirements.

Equis managing director David Russell said: “Equis has been a leading renewable energy developer in Australia and the Asia Pacific for the last decade, including offshore wind generation.

“SSE is the first-choice partner of offshore wind developers and owners globally, and complements Equis’ development expertise, all of which will be fundamental for completing projects in Australia in the highly constrained and competitive offshore wind global market.”

The Victoria state government aims to reach at least 2GW of offshore generation capacity by 2032, 4GW by 2035, and 9GW by 2040.