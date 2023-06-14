The electricity transmission project will help the UK and Scotland meet their climate change and energy security targets. Credit: SSEN Transmission.

SSEN Transmission has announced plans to invest £10bn ($12.6bn) in the electricity transmission network across the north of Scotland to enable connection for 11GW of ScotWind’s offshore wind projects.

Known as the “Pathway to 2030 Programme”, the transmission network will meet the energy requirements of ten million homes in the UK.

The programme will cover new onshore reinforcements and subsea links that are part of a major upgrade of the electricity transmission network across Great Britain.

SSEN Transmission managing director Rob McDonald stated: “This is a really exciting time for SSEN Transmission.

“The development and delivery of our Pathway to 2030 Programme are both critical to enable the deployment of homegrown and affordable, low carbon power, with this £10bn investment in the grid arguably the most important enabler to securing Scotland and the UK’s future energy security and net zero ambitions.

“These investments will unleash the economic potential of the north of Scotland, supporting thousands of highly skilled jobs and delivering significant economic growth across the economy.”

The project is estimated to support 20,000 jobs across the UK, 9,000 of which will be in Scotland.

UK minister for energy security and net zero Graham Stuart stated: “SSEN Transmission’s Pathway to 2030 Programme is a significant investment in the future of Scotland and the rest of the UK.

“This is a £6.2bn economic boost for the UK which will deliver long-term and well-paid jobs whilst helping Britain achieve homegrown energy security and an electricity network fit for the future.”

The programme is expected to deliver billions in value to the UK economy whilst enabling the connection of over one-fifth of the UK government’s 50GW 2030 offshore wind goal.

The investment will also boost grid capacity to enable the first phase of ScotWind projects to connect to the GB grid.