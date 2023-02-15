The new facility will manufacture 3.3GW of solar ingots, wafers, cells, and finished panels. Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay.

Grey, a global builder in the manufacturing industry, and Stantec, a global provider of design services, have been chosen to provide construction, architecture, and various other services for QCells’s new $2.5bn solar manufacturing facility in Georgia, US.

This is claimed to be the largest investment in the US solar industry and is expected to offer huge benefits to the state and national economies.

The design-build team of Grey and Stantec will also provide mechanical, electrical, plumbing engineering, structural, and civil engineering, as well as environmental, water, and wastewater services.

Qcells is a subsidiary of Hanwha Solutions, a Seoul-based photovoltaic (PV) manufacturer.

It expects to raise its solar module production capacity in the US from 1.7GW in 2022 to 8.4GW by 2024.

Qcells plans to appoint 2,500 people in the new Georgia facility.

The new factory will accommodate the complete solar panel manufacturing process, including ingot production, wafer processing, cell processing, and module production.

Qcells will break ground on the facility in Bartow County, Georgia, in Q1 2023, with production slated to commence in late 2024.

Qcells CEO Justin Lee said: “As demand for clean energy continues to grow nationally, we’re ready to put thousands of people to work creating fully ‘American Made’ and sustainable solar solutions, from raw material to finished panels.

“We are committed to working with our customers, as well as national and Georgia state leaders to bring completely clean energy to millions of people across the country.”

The facility will manufacture 3.3GW of solar ingots, wafers, cells, and finished panels.

Stantec’s global Buildings practice executive vice president Leonard Castro said: “With a shared commitment to quality and innovation, we are proud to be part of establishing a reliable solar supply chain to the United States.

“Together with our partners at Gray, we are inspired by the opportunity to help Qcells create energy solutions that will support a more sustainable future.”

Qcells opened its first factory in Georgia, at Dalton, in 2019 to manufacture 1.7GW of solar.

In 2022, the company announced a plan to add 1.4GW to the manufacturing output at the Dalton facility.

Now it plans to assemble a further 2GW of solar panels at the Dalton factory, which is claimed by Qcells to be the largest solar panel manufacturing plant in the western hemisphere.

Gray Construction president and CEO Brian Jones said: “Having worked with Qcells, Gray is honoured to continue our relationship on such a monumental investment.

“These projects will tremendously impact the people of Georgia, the American economy, and the solar industry.”