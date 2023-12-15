The acquired 450MW hydro project is situated around 14km south-west of Inverness, Scotland. Credit: Sergii Figurnyi via Shutterstock.

Norwegian energy giant Statkraft has agreed to acquire the Red John Pumped Storage Hydro Scheme from Intelligent Land Investments (ILI).

The 450MW hydro project, situated around 14km south-west of Inverness, Scotland, secured consent from Scottish Government ministers in June 2021. Pending a final investment decision, the project aims to contribute to Scotland’s renewable energy targets and enhance UK energy security.

Related Company Profiles Statkraft AS View all

Statkraft, the largest producer of electricity from hydropower in Europe, views the acquisition as a key component in aiding the UK’s transition to net zero. The hydro scheme plans to capture surplus renewable energy to store for future use, providing security of supply as the country’s electricity network shifts from fossil fuels.

The project is also expected to create numerous jobs during its construction and provide permanent employment opportunities once operational. As part of the deal, Stratkraft will also operate a park and ride scheme at Caledonian Stadium’s north car park during construction, generating regular income for the club. In response to their main shirt sponsor ILI’s deal with Statkraft, Inverness Caledonian Thistle chairman Ross Morrison commented: “It’s a big boost financially for us.”

Scottish clean energy development company ILI, having first conceived the project in 2015, has taken the project from initial conception to development-ready ahead of the deal. Chief executive of ILI Mark Wilson said: “From its inception until now, Red John has been eight years in getting to this stage and has required the expertise and dedication of a fantastic team… Entrusting Red John to Statkraft reflects our confidence in their capability to realise its potential and rekindle Scotland’s hydro legacy.”

While Statkraft’s UK managing director Kevin O’Donovan expressed his enthusiasm for the acquisition and the project’s potential to support the UK’s renewable sector, he noted that “there needs to be an appropriate support mechanism in place, so we are now looking to the UK Government to provide the certainty that will allow us to proceed with confidence”. Wilson echoed this sentiment, stating: “We encourage the UK Government to provide the support mechanisms now for long-duration storage and strive to become a world leader in achieving net zero.”

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Power Technology. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Founded in Norway more than 125 years ago, Statkraft is not only a major player in the hydropower sector but has been strengthening its position as a major international renewable energy provider in recent years. Recently, the company agreed to acquire Spanish energy company Enerfin, adding wind and solar capacity to its portfolio.

The company already boasts a considerable presence in Scotland, including a headquarters in Glasgow and the Keith Greener Grid Park in Moray. This acquisition further solidifies its commitment to the region, with other planned or under-construction projects representing at least £2bn ($2.54bn) of potential future capital investment in Scotland.