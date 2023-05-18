The contract signing ceremony between Sungrow and SSE Solar and Battery. Credit: Sungrow Power Supply/PRNewswire.

Sungrow has secured a contract to deliver PowerTitan, its liquid-cooled energy storage system, to SSE Solar and Battery’s 150MW/300MWh project in the UK.

Located at the redundant Ferrybridge coal power station in west Yorkshire, the project is expected to enhance grid stability and support the country’s energy transition.

The project is part of SSE Solar and Battery’s increasing pipeline of projects across the UK.

SSE Solar and Battery director Richard Cave-Bigley stated: “To be constructing this project on the site of a previous coal-powered station really shows the strides we are making in developing clean low-carbon energy and it is the latest in what is an extremely healthy project pipeline for our business.”

Construction works at the site begin in May 2023, with the grid connection confirmed for June 2024.

The project is expected to come online by October 2024.

Sungrow ESS PowerTitan will feature advanced liquid-cooled thermal management and artificial intelligence monitoring of the battery cells, customised as utility-scale energy storage demands.

The system is equipped with a DC-DC controller that can charge as well as discharge battery racks individually, increasing the overall system performance.

Sungrow Europe president Lewis Li stated: “Sungrow is proud to supply our liquid-cooled energy storage system, the PowerTitan, to this landmark project.

“We are excited for what is to come with our partnership with SSE as we work towards maximising the profitability for the project with cutting-edge products and services.”