Image: With the investment Susi Partners aims to gain insights in the Vietnamese market. Credit: SUSI Partners AG.

Susi Partners, a Swiss fund management company, is investing in solar projects developer Asia Clean Capital Vietnam (ACCV).

The investment, made through SUSI Partners’ Asia Energy Transition Fund (SAETF), is structured as a convertible loan.

It has a sustainability-linked mechanism connecting the interest rate to advancements made regarding transparency and traceability upgrades to ACCV’s solar PV procurement process.

ACCV was established by the founders of Asia Clean Capital, a clean energy solutions developer in Asia.

The company develops and operates rooftop and ground-mounted solar PV projects for both commercial and industrial end customers in Vietnam.

The latest investment is said to complement its portfolio, which is spread across utility-scale renewables, energy efficiency and customer-centred clean energy solutions.

SAETF also focuses on energy transition infrastructure investments in Southeast Asia and is supported by development banks, development finance institutions (DFIs) and private investors.

In January this year, Susi Partners launched a platform to develop renewable energy assets in Asia, particularly for countries such as the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Cambodia, and other Southeast Asian markets.

The platform was set up in partnership with Pacific Impact, a Singapore-based renewable energy projects developer.

It targets greenfield development of solar, wind and hydro assets. Such projects will be supported through financing, construction and operation.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations is targeting 23% of energy to be supplied by renewables by 2025.

According to Susi Partners, there is a significant investment gap in the renewable sector in the Southeast Asian region, which creates an opportunity for players such as itself.