The 197MW Castle Gap wind farm in the US state of Texas, developed and owned by Massachusetts-based electric utility Swift Current Energy, has started operations.
Located in Mills and Lampasas Counties, the power generated from the wind farm will be supplied to retail giant Target under a long-term virtual power purchase agreement.
The power generated from the project is sufficient to meet the needs of 50,000 US households annually.
This project is expected to help avoid greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to removing 110,000 cars per year from the streets.
It features 41 of German turbine-maker Nordex’s N149/4.X Delta4000 wind turbines, which will operate in a 4.8MW rating.
In December 2021, Swift selected Nordex to supply turbines with a hub height of 108m on tubular steel towers and to provide five years of operations and maintenance.
In November 2022, the developer closed financing on the project, with Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) and CaixaBank as joint co-ordinating lead arrangers and green loan structuring agents.
Goldman Sachs offered tax equity for the wind project.
Swift Current Energy CEO and co-founder Eric Lammers stated: “Castle Gap Wind is a momentous project for Swift Current Energy as we grow our projects under asset management and operations.
“Castle Gap Wind is one of the earliest projects supported by the Inflation Reduction Act, and we are thankful for our partners at Target, Goldman Sachs, MUFG, CaixaBank and of course the entire Swift Current Energy team who helped make the project possible.”
Target property management vice-president Erin Tyler stated: “This Castle Gap Wind contract is a part of our commitment to renewable energy and is one example of how we are leveraging our size and scale to benefit people and the planet and drive our business forward.”