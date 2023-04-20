The wind farm will be equipped with 215 turbines. Credit: zhu difeng via Shutterstock.com.

Global clean energy enterprise TagEnergy has held a ground-breaking ceremony for the first stage of the 1.3GW Golden Plains Wind Farm near Rokewood in Victoria, Australia.

The company turned the first sod on the 756MW site, part of the $2bn wind farm.

TagEnergy Australia managing partner Andrew Riggs stated: “Breaking ground marks another great milestone for this landmark project that will have a profound impact on the shift to clean energy in Victoria and beyond.

“We’re excited to get moving quickly on construction so we can continue to accelerate the transition to renewable energy and help the world reach net zero carbon emissions sooner.”

Golden Plains Wind Farm will feature 215 wind turbines and will power 765,000 homes in the state.

Work is underway on transmission line access tracks and turbine foundations, and on two substations that will supply the clean energy generated to the grid.

Vestas has been selected to supply the turbines, and Ausnet Services for grid connection works.

The wind farm will also be equipped with a 300MW battery storage facility which will contribute to Victoria’s renewable energy storage targets. The goal is at least 2.6GW of energy storage capacity by the end of this decade, and 6.3GW by 2035.

Once completed, Golden Plains Wind Farm will be Australia’s largest wind project and will support Victoria’s target of 95% renewable energy by 2035 and net zero emissions by 2045.

Victoria Minister for Energy and Resources Lily D’Ambrosio said: “Victoria’s the clean energy investment capital of Australia, and this project is another example of how Victoria’s ambitious renewable energy policies are creating jobs and driving the renewables sector.

“Golden Plains wind farm is creating hundreds of local jobs and once complete, is capable of generating 9% of Victoria’s total electricity demand.”