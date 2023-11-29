Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) has secured a contract from India’s state-owned power generation company, SJVN, to develop a 200MW firm and dispatchable renewable energy (FDRE) project in the country.
TPREL received a letter of award for the combined wind, solar and battery storage project.
The project will help distribution companies (discoms) to supply the clean electricity generated from the plant during peak hours, providing stability to the national grid.
Through the FDRE, the discoms will receive a round-the-clock power supply to support them in meeting renewable purchase and energy storage obligations.
This is TPREL’s first FDRE tender win. The tender also has an option that allows additional capacity beyond the original 200MW.
The company will commission the project within 24 months of signing the power purchase agreement.
How well do you really know your competitors?
Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge.
Thank you!
Your download email will arrive shortly
Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample
We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below formBy GlobalData
TPREL secured the project through competitive bidding, followed by a reverse e-auction.
The project will offset 900,000t of CO₂ emissions annually.
TPREL’s portfolio has now reached 8.3GW, comprising 4.1GW of projects in development and an operational capacity of 4.2GW.
The operational capacity comprises 3.2GW of solar and 1.01GW of wind projects.
In August 2023, Tata Power signed a memorandum of understanding with the State Government of Maharashtra to develop two pumped hydro storage projects with a total capacity of 2.8GW.
A 1.8GW project will be built in Shirawta, Pune, and a 1GW project in Bhivpuri, Raigad.
The Indian Express reported that Tata Power aims to begin work on these two projects by mid-2024.