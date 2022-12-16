The offshore wind farm will generate enough clean energy to power more than three million households. Credit: Business Wire / Technip Energies.

French energy firm Technip Energies has secured a contract from Italian renewable developer Renexia to conduct the front-end engineering and design (FEED) for the Med Wind floating offshore wind project in Italy.

Located 60km from the west coast of Sicily in the Mediterranean Sea, the project will have an installed capacity of 2.8GW.

It will generate enough clean energy to power more than three million households in Italy.

Under the contract, Technip will provide FEED services for the 190 floating foundations, as well as moorings for the wind turbines.

The scope of the contract also includes conceptual design for the floating offshore sub-stations.

The design of the floating wind turbine foundations will be based on Technip’s floater technology INO15, a three-column semi-submersible floater, which is claimed to be suitable for large series production.

Technip Energies Carbon Free Solutions senior vice-president Laure Mandrou said: “We are pleased to have been selected by Renexia for the largest floating offshore wind development in the Mediterranean Sea.

“By leveraging our in-house technology, combined with our engineering and design capabilities, we are glad to support such a major development, which will play a key role in achieving Italy’s ambitious renewable energies development plan and national decarbonization goals.”

A subsidiary of Toto Group, Renexia has expertise in developing and managing renewable energy plants.

In April this year, the company finished developing the Mediterranean’s first marine wind farm in Taranto.

The wind farm features ten 3.0M122 turbines and was co-developed with Senvion, which secured a 30MW contract for the project in 2019.

Earlier this year, Technip Energies partnered with Norwegian petrol company Equinor to develop floating wind steel semi-substructures.

The two companies aim to expedite the development of floating offshore wind technology, as well as reduce costs and create local value opportunities.