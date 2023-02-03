Leading data and analytics company GlobalData has published its league tables for the top ten financial advisers by value and volume in the power sector for 2022.

Goldman Sachs and Rothschild & Co emerged as the top M&A financial advisers in the sector for 2022 by value and volume, respectively.

Goldman Sachs advised on $33.8bn worth of deals, while Rothschild & Co advised on a total of 29 deals.

GlobalData lead analyst Aurojyoti Bose said: “Goldman Sachs advised on six billion-dollar deals in 2022, which also included one mega deal valued more than $10bn. It was the only adviser to surpass $30bn in total deal value during the year. It also managed to occupy the ninth position by volume.

“Meanwhile, Rothschild & Co, despite leading by volume, did not feature in the top 10 list by value due to its involvement in relatively low-valued transactions.”

According to GlobalData’s financial deals database, the other high rankers by value included Evercore in second place with $28.1bn worth of deals, followed by Barclays with $26.6bn, Morgan Stanley with $22.2bn, and JP Morgan with $20.9bn.

In terms of volume, Lazard occupied the second position with 26 deals, followed by JP Morgan with 22 deals, KPMG with 22 deals, and Ernst & Young with 20 deals.

GlobalData’s league tables are based on the real-time tracking of thousands of company websites, advisory firm websites and other reliable sources available on the secondary domain. A dedicated team of analysts monitors all these sources to gather in-depth details for each deal, including adviser names.

To improve the reliability of the data, the company also seeks submissions from leading advisers through adviser submission forms on GlobalData’s website.