NVVN invited bids for 5GW power supply from gas-based power plants.

Torrent Power, an Indian energy and power company, has made the lowest bid for gas-based power supply of 1,090MW sought by the government of India to meet summer electricity demand, according to Reuters.

Two sources reported that Torrent Power quoted Rs13.70 ($0.17) per unit price to deliver 770MW for 45 days in the months of April and May 2023.

The sources stated that the energy company will supply the electricity from its two gas-based projects located in the western state of Gujarat, adding that from Monday 10 April, a tender for 1GW gas-based power supply has been granted to Torrent Power.

Reliance Industries, which also participated in the bidding process, quoted Rs20.5 ($0.25) per unit for supply of 1,010MW.

Gama Infraprop managing director Rahul Goyal told the news agency that it was awarded a contract to deliver 90MW capacity.

NTPC’s power trading arm NVVN carried out the bidding process and invited bids for 5GW power supply from gas-based power plants. NTPC is India’s largest power producer.

In October 2022, NTPC and GE Gas Power reached a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to trial hydrogen co-firing in gas turbines for carbon emissions reduction at its power plant in Gujarat, India.

Under the agreement, GE agreed to demonstrate the viability of hydrogen co-firing blended with natural gas in its gas turbines.