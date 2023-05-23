The solar power facilities will be developed across Spain. Credit: Zbynek Burival on Unsplash.

TotalEnergies has received a favourable Environmental Impact Assessment for 3GW of solar projects from Spain’s Ministry of Energy Transition and Autonomous Communities.

The Spanish authority approved the development of 48 solar power plants, which TotalEnergies plans to develop in Madrid, Murcia, Castilla-La Mancha, Andalusia and Aragon.

The company will develop solar power facilities with 1.9GW of capacity in Madrid, 350MW in Murcia, 300MW in Castilla-La Mancha, 263MW in Andalusia and 150MW in Aragon.

The solar facilities will generate 6,000 gigawatt-hours of clean energy per year and displace 50 million tonnes of carbon emissions during their lifetime.

The first projects will come on stream in 2024.

TotalEnergies chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanné stated: “With two million residential and business customers in Spain, our company is firmly committed to promoting the development of renewable energy in the country. Obtaining this favourable environmental impact assessment is therefore a great step forward for us.

“For Spain, the development of these solar farms will make a massive contribution to the country’s energy transition, as they will be able to power the equivalent of the population of the entire community of Madrid.

“For TotalEnergies, these projects will bring us closer to our goal of 100GW of gross renewable installed capacity by 2030 worldwide.”