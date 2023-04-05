Trina Solar will supply 100MW of Vertex N modules in 2023. Credit: Trina Solar Co., Ltd / PRNewswire.

Chinese photovoltaic equipment manufacturer Trina Solar has reached an agreement to deliver 500MW of solar modules to Al-Raebi for trading in Yemen.

Under the agreement, Trina Solar will supply 100MW of Vertex N modules during 2023.

Trina claims that its upgraded Vertex N series modules will increase the module’s efficiency to 22.4%, with power reaching 605W and 695W for residential, commercial and industrial photovoltaic applications and utility settings.

Last year, Trina Solar supplied 40MW of its n-type modules to the company.

Trina Solar Middle East managing director and vice-president Antonio Jimenez said: “We are proud to bring our latest Vertex N modules to the region.

“Our long and prosperous relationship with Al-Raebi allows us to deliver the power, efficiency and reliability needed to accelerate the adoption of clean energy in the Yemeni market.”

Al-Raebi has now become the authorised distributor of Trina Solar products in the country. The agreement will ensure that Yemen will continue to receive the company’s latest Vertex N modules.

Al-Raebi general manager Abdullah M Raebi said: “Solar energy has rapidly gained in popularity, and become the foundation of Yemen’s electricity supply. Over 70% of households are now using solar energy as their primary source.

“We are truly proud to lead the way in the Middle East solar sector by introducing Trina Solar’s latest Vertex N modules, allowing us to deliver the most advanced solar technology to address the current and future market demand.

“The new 500MW deal comes as a strong testament and a clear indication of the excellent value that these modules are providing to users in Yemen.”