The discussions have started as Turkey’s first nuclear power plant in Mersin, being built by Rosatom, is near completion. Credit: Lukáš Lehotský/Unspalsh.

Turkish government and commercial industry partners have started discussions with the US to buy small nuclear reactors to fulfill the country’s future sustainable goals, reported Bloomberg.

Turkey gradually aims to discontinue its dependency on coal by purchasing small modular reactors (SMRs).

The Turkish government is aiming to achieve net-zero carbon emission goals by 2053.

In an interview with Bloomberg, the US State Department nuclear energy commercial competitiveness senior advisor Justin Friedman said: “There is a serious interest in nuclear as a way to replace coal-fired power plants.

“Now the question is how do we work together government-to-government to open the door to the business-to-business cooperation.”

Friedman claimed that Turkey’s future plans may include purchase of up to 35 SMRs and that the country is aspiring to obtain the capacity to generate nearly 20GW of electricity from its nuclear resources by 2050.

In comparison to the traditional nuclear reactors, SMRs are smaller in size and are capable of generating nearly 100MW power.

The US-based SMR manufacturers mainly include Nuscale Power and TerraPower.

However, the Turkish Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources has not commented on this issue yet.

The latest discussions have gained momentum as the Moscow-headquartered state-owned nuclear energy company Rosatom is soon going to complete Turkey’s first nuclear power plant (NPP), called Akkuyu NPP, in Mersin, southern Turkey.

The company started the construction work on Akkuyu NPP’s fourth and last unit earlier this year in July.

Simultaneously, the Turkish government and Rosatom are also negotiating the construction of country’s second nuclear power plant, which is expected to come up at Sinop.