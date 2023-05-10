A visualisation of the two planned wind turbines for the Höhlerberg wind farm project. Credit: Koehler Group.

Germany-based renewables developer Koehler Renewable Energy on Wednesday said that it will begin preparation work for its Höhlerberg two-turbine wind project in Lich, Germany, this year.

The announcement comes after nearly five years of planning, with the original permit application submitted to the regional board in Gießen in 2018. The project, which will see two wind turbines erected in Lich, is a joint venture between Koehler Renewable Energy and renewables producer Qair Deutschland.

The two Nordex N163 turbines were approved in March this year and are expected to deliver approximately 28,000 megawatt-hours a year to local housing once operational.

Preparation work for construction is due to begin in autumn. The first step will involve clearing the site, which lays in a forest area on the Höhlerberg hill, for turbine construction. This clearing work will include permanently clearing forest land, which will stay that way throughout the turbines’ service life. It will also include temporarily clearing areas that will be reforested once the turbines have been erected, Koehler group said in a statement.

A spokesperson for the company said that to compensate for this impact on nature and biodiversity in the region, reforestation and other environmental measures will be taken. These have been clearly defined since the construction permit was obtained, they added.

Nicolas Christoph, head of renewables at the company, said: “We are really happy that we were able to get another approval under our belts with the Höhlerberg project. This wind farm is another important milestone in our implementation of the Koehler Group’s sustainability strategy.”

The group has set a goal to generate more energy from renewable sources using its own plants than it requires for the production of its paper by 2030. To achieve this, it has created a road map focusing on the expansion of its own energy facilities. The company recently announced development plans for other wind projects across Germany to boost its renewables portfolio.