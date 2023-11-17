Energy Secretary Clair Coutinho is “minded to approve” the contentious scheme. Credit: Leon Neal/Getty Images.

The UK Government is set to approve a landmark hydrogen heating trial in Redcar, a small town in North Yorkshire, despite growing opposition from locals.

Energy Secretary Clair Coutinho is “minded to approve” the contentious scheme, with a firm announcement expected to come within the next few weeks, the Telegraph reports.

Northern Gas Networks (NGN), the company responsible for distributing gas to homes and businesses across northern England, will run the project, which would supply around 2,000 homes and businesses in parts of Redcar with 100% hydrogen to replace traditional gas heating and cooking systems.

If approved, the scheme would be the largest hydrogen trial of its size in the country as gas companies look to prove that hydrogen can be used within current gas infrastructure. “Hydrogen can be used in the same way as natural gas but it doesn’t create carbon when burned, meaning it could be compatible with future targets to tackle climate change,” NGN said in a statement.

A similar trial proposed by gas company Cadent, also due to be held in North Yorkshire in the town of Whitby, near Ellesmere Port, was called off in July after residents objected to the project, claiming they felt like “lab rats”.

Public opposition to hydrogen stems mainly from safety concerns as hydrogen is colourless and odourless, highly flammable and burns invisibly, making leaks and fires more difficult to detect. However, some organisations argue that when handled properly and responsibly, green hydrogen is less dangerous than other flammable fuels used today.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Power Technology. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Justin Madders, Labour MP for Ellesmere Port and Neston, said about the Whitby trial: “It is clear that asking people to try experimental new forms of energy consumption for their homes will not work unless basic questions about safety, efficacy and cost can be answered from the start.”

It is still possible that ongoing public opposition to the Redcar project will see the plans thrown out. Ministers have said that they will not approve the trial without community support, but it is understood that Coutinho is concerned about the UK falling behind other European countries such as Germany and the Netherlands in introducing hydrogen heating.

On Wednesday, a spokesman for the Department for Energy Security told the Telegraph that no final decision on the Redcar trial had been made.

Zero-emissions alternatives to hydrogen heating, such as electric heat pumps, are already being implemented across the UK, although government targets to install 600,000 heat pumps by 2028 are currently looking unlikely to be met as uptake of the technology remains slow.