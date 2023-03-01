Fusion energy experiments, like this one at CCFE, aim to develop stable fusion power. Photo by: EUROfusion

The UK Atomic Energy Authority (UKAEA) has awarded contracts worth a total of £3.1m ($3.75m) to 18 organisations who hope to bring commercial fusion energy to reality.



The contracts, which range between £50,000 and £200,000, will support feasibility studies by 15 companies and three universities, focusing on two main concerns.



Research by Calgavin, TWI Limited, Idom (UK) Limited, and the University of Manchester will tackle heating and cooling systems. Meanwhile, the University of Birmingham and Swansea University will work with private industry to improve the availability of fusion power plants with new fusion materials, technology, and manufacturing processes.



These companies come from all levels of industry, and include TWI Limited, Full Matrix Limited, QDOT Technology, Astral Neutronics Limited, Laser Additive Solutions, Archer Technicoat, Oxford Sigma, 3-Sci Limited, Fraser-Nash Consultancy Limited, Castings Technology International Limited, Duality Quantum Photonics, and Jacobs UK.



The projects funded under the scheme will tackle specific challenges concerning the commercial future of fusion energy in order to make larger numbers of fusion power plants commercially viable.



The funding comes from the Fusion Industry Programme, which is part of a £484m ($585m) research support package announced by the UK Government in November 2022.



Tim Bestwick, UKAEA’s Chief Technology Officer, said: “In the past 12 months we have seen significant advances both in the UK and globally that demonstrate the potential for fusion energy to be a safe, low-carbon and sustainable part of the world’s future energy supply.



“However, there are a number of significant technical challenges to address for fusion energy to realise its potential. The Fusion Industry Programme is helping engage organisations and industrial partners to stimulate innovation and address these important challenges.”