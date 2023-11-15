The six solar plants are expected to begin operations between 2026 and 2027. Credit: Uniper.

German energy company Uniper and its local partner Callis Zrt are developing a 280MW solar portfolio comprising six projects in Hungary.

The projects have attained ready-to-build status after obtaining all the necessary permits.

Uniper aims to complete comprehensive preliminary studies on the six projects from 2023 to 2024, then begin operations in 2026 and 2027.

Uniper is participating in Hungary’s current grid capacity tender. It aims to secure grid connection possibilities for the projects, underlining its commitment to generating clean and sustainable energy for the national market.

The company is committed to working with local communities, authorities and stakeholders on a smooth transition towards renewable energy.

Uniper Renewables CEO Jörg Lennertz stated: “We are proud to be part of Hungary’s renewable energy transition. These first projects and our involvement in the upcoming grid capacity tender mark significant milestones in our journey towards a sustainable energy future.

“At Uniper, we believe in the power of clean energy to create a better, more environmentally responsible world. We are excited to work hand in hand with local communities and partners to bring this vision to life.”

In August 2023, the company introduced a new strategy to support energy industry transformation. It is transforming its own power plants and facilities and will invest in a flexible power generation system.

In the following month, it announced plans to build a 300MW solar plant in Elsfleth, Lower Saxony.

It aims to invest more than €8bn ($8.68bn) between 2023 and 2030 in power generation assets such as solar and wind.

By 2030, Uniper aims to have more than 80% of its power generated from carbon-free resources. It plans to end coal-based electricity generation by 2029 and become carbon-neutral by 2040.