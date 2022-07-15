US DOI approves construction of Ten West Link Transmission Line project

The Ten West Link Transmission Line project will span 125 miles. Credit: 1195798 from Pixabay.

The US Department of Interior (DOI) has green lighted the construction of the Ten West Link Transmission Line project between Tonopah, Arizona and Blythe, California.

The planned energy infrastructure project, which will involve building a 125-mile long 500-kilovolt transmission line, will support the development future solar energy projects and storage resources in the two states.

It will use the US Department of Energy’s ‘Energy Corridor’ and US Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) designated utility corridors.

Once complete, the transmission line will be capable of carrying 3.2GW of electricity and increase the reliability of bulk power system for customers in Central Arizona and Southern California.

Meanwhile, the BLM has issued notice to proceed to Delaney Colorado River Transmission to commence construction works.

Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland said: “Approving this new transmission line on our public lands will accelerate our nation’s transition to a clean energy economy by unlocking renewable resources, creating jobs, lowering costs, and boosting local economies.

“Through robust engagement with states, cities and Tribes, the Interior Department is committed to diversifying the nation’s renewable energy portfolio while at the same time combatting climate change and investing in communities.”

BLM Arizona state director Ray Suazo said: “BLM Arizona worked closely with a variety of stakeholders and carefully considered their input in order to develop the best possible route.

“Through this close collaboration, we developed a route that will help meet our region’s energy needs while avoiding impacts to military readiness and operations, local communities, popular recreation areas, the Kofa National Wildlife Refuge and Tribal lands.”

Currently, the BLM is processing 64 utility-scale renewable projects proposed to be developed on public lands in the western US.

If approved, the projects will deliver more than 41GW of renewable energy to the western electric grid.

In November last year, DOI’s Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) approved the construction of the South Fork offshore wind project.