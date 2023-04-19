One rotation from the turbines’ blades can power a single home for nearly 15 hours. Credit: Mike/Pixabay.

Swedish power company Vattenfall has installed the final wind turbine at the 240MW South Kyle wind farm in Scotland.

South Kyle is located in the counties of East Ayrshire and Dumfries and Galloway. It is one of the largest wind farms in the UK, as well as the largest onshore project in the country for Vattenfall.

Construction of the 240MW wind farm began in August 2021 and it is expected to begin operations in the summer of 2023.

It will generate enough clean electricity to meet the demands of 170,000 UK homes annually and could also offset CO2 emissions of 300,000t per year.

The wind farm is supported by 50 foundations. Each was constructed from 520m³ of concrete, 60t of steel and 6m deep compacted stone.

These foundations will support Nordex’s N133/4.8 turbines, each with a power-generating capacity of 4.8MW.

One rotation from the turbines’ blades can power a single home for nearly 15 hours.

During its construction phase, the wind farm created hundreds of jobs locally and nationally, while £93m was spent in local businesses across Scotland.

With a 25-year lifespan, the South Kyle wind farm is projected to generate a fund of £38m for local communities.

Vattenfall South Kyle project director Paul Nickless said: “I am delighted to see the installation of our fiftieth and final turbine at South Kyle wind farm. My thanks go to colleagues, suppliers and partners who have worked tirelessly to achieve this major milestone. It signals the construction project entering its final testing and commissioning phase ahead of completion.

“Perhaps most importantly, though, the progress at South Kyle means a number of the turbines are already generating clean, green power for the national grid, powering homes, businesses and organisations across the country and taking us one step closer to achieving our goals of net zero and a fossil fuel free future.”