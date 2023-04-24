Image: An aerial view of the 272 MW E2 solar project in Taiwan. Credit: Vena Energy Pte. Ltd.

Vena Energy, an independent power producer based in Singapore, has begun commercial operations of the 272MW E2 solar project in Taiwan.

Described as the largest solar project in the country, E2 will contribute 4% of Taiwan’s annual solar energy output.

E2’s inauguration is expected to significantly strengthen the country’s transition to green energy.

The solar project has been built on 226 hectares of reclaimed and disused land off the coast of Taixi township in southern Taiwan.

Phase one of the project has 134MW capacity and was commissioned in March 2022. Phase two began in April 2023.

The project is powered by 680,000 solar photovoltaic panels, generating around 400 million kWh of clean energy annually – enough to power more than 90,000 households – while offsetting more than 185,000t of greenhouse gas emissions annually.

Vena Energy CEO Nitin Apte said: “Taiwan is a key strategic market in the Asia-Pacific region, and Vena Energy is proud to share the responsibility and make our contribution to achieving the net zero carbon emissions target by 2050. Since 2015, we have successfully commissioned and operated seven solar photovoltaic projects totalling 412 MW, and we are delighted to see Taiwan steadily moving towards the transformation of its energy sector.

“We look forward to working closely with industry partners, government agencies, academia and the host communities in Taiwan to further develop renewable energy projects such as the E2 solar project and contribute positively to its energy transition.”

Construction of E2 was supported by a T$7.78bn ($261.4m) term loan provided by banks including DBS Bank, BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, E.Sun Commercial Bank, KGI Bank, MUFG Bank, the Overseas Chinese Banking Corporation and Standard Chartered Bank.