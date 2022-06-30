Vestas sells wind project in Mississippi to AES Corporation

Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas has announced the sale of its 183MW Delta wind project in Mississippi, US, to the AES Corporation.

The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

The Delta project is being developed by Vestas’ North American development arm, Steelhead Americas.

It is said to be Mississippi’s first wind project and would be located on higher altitudes to access stronger wind speeds.

Steelhead Americas was responsible for obtaining permits, land acquisition and construction design for the project to ensure it is ready for construction and installation.

Vestas North America Development vice-president Chris Rogers said: “We are excited to develop the first wind project in Mississippi and look forward to bringing more wind energy to the region.

“As a full-suite renewables developer, we are proud to bring projects from concept to construction.

“By adding development to our industry-leading technology and operations portfolio, we’ve deployed our industry expertise across a wider range of the renewable value chain.”

Vestas aims to expand its presence in the clean energy market by developing renewable energy assets.

The company also intends to expedite the clean energy transition so as to benefit local communities by creating jobs and economic development.

In addition, it expects to pay more than $60m in tax payments throughout the lifespan of the Delta wind project.

Steelhead Americas has helped Vestas secure more than 3.3GW in North American turbine orders since the business was founded in 2016.

In a separate development, Vestas has secured a 135MW wind turbine order from Ilmatar Energy for four projects in Finland.

Under this contract, the company will supply, install and commission its V162-6.2MW and V150-4.2MW wind turbines for the projects.

The turbines will be delivered in various operating modes while the order also includes a 35-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement.