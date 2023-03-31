Vestas is expected to begin the delivery of the V150-4.5MW wind turbines for the Brazilian projects in the third quarter of 2024. Credit: Made From The Sky on Unsplash.

Danish wind turbine maker Vestas has secured a 1.3GW order from Brazilian renewable projects developer Casa dos Ventos.

The turbines will be deployed at two wind farms, the 756MW Serra do Tigre wind park in the state of Rio Grande do Norte, and the 554MW Babilônia Centro project in the state of Bahia.

Vestas will supply, install, operate and maintain 168 of its V150-4.5MW turbines for the Serra do Tigre project, and 123 turbines for the Babilônia Centro project.

Casa dos Ventos executive director Lucas Araripe said: “This agreement is a sign of our commitment to the expansion of renewables, and our role as an enabler of the energy transition in Brazil.

“The partnership with Vestas has become strategic in this agenda, and we are honoured to have their support with technology and services in such relevant projects.”

The contract represents the largest order to date for the Danish firm for onshore projects in Latin America and globally.

Vestas plans to start the delivery of the wind turbines in the third quarter of 2024, while the commissioning is planned for the first quarter of 2025.

The contractual scope also includes a 25-year Active Output Management 5000 (AOM 5000) service agreement for the turbines.

Vestas Latin America president Eduardo Ricotta said: “We are very proud to work in partnership with Casa dos Ventos once again, and to support their ambitious vision of sustainability through our best-in-class energy solutions.

“The partnership with Casa dos Ventos demonstrates our shared commitment to making Brazil an example of renewable energy leadership for the entire region through high-impact projects such as Serra do Tigre and Babilônia Centro.”

The contract takes the company’s order intake in Brazil for its 4MW wind turbine platform to 10GW since 2018.