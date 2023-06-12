North Kyle wind farm will be located on a former coal mining site. Credit: BETZY AROSEMENA/Unsplash.

Danish wind turbine maker Vestas has secured a contract from Scottish energy company Brockwell Energy to supply turbines for its 221MW North Kyle onshore wind farm in East Ayrshire, Scotland.

Vestas agreed to supply, deliver and commission 49 V136-4.5MW turbines.

It also entered a 30-year active output management agreement to service the turbines.

Delivery will begin in the second quarter of 2024. Commissioning is scheduled to take place in the third quarter of 2025.

Vestas northern and central Europe sales vice-president Anna Schlasberg Wachtmeister stated: “North Kyle is yet another order for the V136-4.5 MW turbine and takes Vestas beyond 4GW under full scope service in the UK and Ireland.”

To be located in the North Kyle forest in East Ayrshire, the wind farm was conceived as a way to restore the disturbed parts of the North Kyle site, which was previously a coal mining area.

Brockwell’s application included a commitment to restoration and regeneration within and around the site.

One-third of the wind farm’s site was previously used for surface coal mining, and most of the land had not been restored with no prospect of full restoration. The wind farm provides an opportunity to assist in this process.

Brockwell Energy commercial director Paul Newman stated: “Once constructed, the project is expected to generate sufficient green energy to power 163,000 homes and will make a significant contribution to the UK’s net-zero target.”