The Danish turbine maker plans to begin delivery of the turbines in the third quarter of 2024. Credit: 4H4 PH via Shutterstock.com.

Danish wind turbine maker Vestas has secured an 186MW wind turbine contract from the Nordic energy company Ilmatar.

The order was placed by the Nordic company after reaching a final investment decision for the wind energy project, which is located in Pahkakoski in the municipality of Ii, 60km north-east of Oulu, Finland.

Ilmatar Energy CEO Juha-Pekka Weckström stated: “This is a big investment decision that we are very proud of. We know that more renewable energy is needed and despite the changing economic circumstances the green transition needs to continue.

“Pahkakoski wind farm is proof that Ilmatar continues to be courageous in its investment decisions to build renewable energy in the Nordics.

“We are very pleased to be co-operating with Vestas in this project. The co-operation between two Nordic companies, who want to enable a more sustainable future, has been smooth and effective.”

Vestas will be delivering and commissioning 30 V162-6.2MW wind turbines.

The Danish turbine maker will begin delivery in the third quarter of 2024, with commissioning scheduled for the second quarter of 2025.

Vestas will also service the wind turbines under a 30-year Active Output Management 5000 service agreement to optimise the performance of the assets.

Vestas Northern and Central Europe president Nils de Baar stated: “The Pahkakoski project is another great example of our collaboration with Ilmatar and underlines the strong relationship we have.

“Together, we have secured a total of more than 150 wind turbines in ten years, which proves our common vision of fostering a sustainable future for Finland. We are delighted to be the chosen supplier for this project and looking forward to our future co-operation with Ilmatar.”

The Pahkakoski wind project will generate 600 gigawatt-hours of lean energy, which will be sufficient to power 240,000 apartments or 30,000 electrically heated detached houses.

The project will be a significant addition to Finland’s wind power capacity.

Ilmatar will use a new transport, crane and installation (TCI) contracting model used in the US market. This splits the traditional full-scope original equipment manufacturer delivery and installation between the wind turbine manufacturer and the TCI contractor.

In November 2023, Vestas was awarded a 270MW wind turbine contract for an undisclosed wind project in the US.