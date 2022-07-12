Wärtsilä to supply energy storage systems for Clearway Energy Group

Finnish energy company Wärtsilä has secured a contract from Clearway Energy Group to provide a 500MWac/2GWh energy storage portfolio for Clearway’s solar-plus-storage projects.

Located in Hawaii and California, the five solar-plus-storage sites are a combination of energy storage and solar photovoltaic (PV) resources.

The portfolio includes the Daggett II and Daggett III projects, which have a combined solar PV capacity of 482MWac and 275MWac/1.1GWh of energy storage.

The Daggett projects in San Bernardino, California, are claimed to be among the largest co-located photovoltaic plus storage facilities in the region.

Construction is currently underway at the two sites, with the projects expected to come online next year.

Clearway Energy Group’s other two projects are the Mililani I Solar and Waiawa Solar Power assets, which are located on the island of Oahu in Hawaii.

The two projects will be equipped with 75MWac/300MWh of energy storage capacity.

They are Wärtsilä’s first large-scale energy storage systems in Hawaii and their construction is expected to be finalised this year.

The fifth project is a 147MWac/588MWh energy storage system that will be integrated with the 192MWac Rosamond Central solar PV facility in Kern County, California.

Wärtsilä president and CEO Håkan Agnevall said: “The US is a bellwether for the global energy transition and projects like these demonstrate that decarbonisation is possible on a grand scale anywhere in the world.

“Energy storage as a flexible balancing power asset is an essential component for a 100% renewable energy future.

“We are very proud and grateful for being awarded these significant projects, which are major indicators of Wärtsilä’s position as a leading provider of global flexibility solutions for the clean energy transition.”

Wärtsilä said that each facility will feature GridSolv Quantum, the company’s fully integrated, modular and compact energy storage system, as well as its GEMS Digital Energy Platform.

All five projects are covered under a long-term Service+ guaranteed asset protection (GAP) agreement with Wärtsilä.