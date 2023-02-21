The ESS project is expected to come online by mid-next year. Credit: Wärtsilä.

Finnish energy company Wärtsilä has secured a contract from Zenobē to deliver a 200MW/400MWh energy storage system (ESS) in the UK.

Zenobē is an electric vehicle fleet and battery storage specialist based in Blackhillock, Scotland.

Under the engineered equipment delivery contract, Wärtsilä will supply its ESS, which is claimed to be the first of its kind and one of the largest in the UK.

The ESS project is located in north-eastern Scotland and the site will integrate nearby offshore wind energy projects in the North Sea with the UK’s energy grid.

It will supply stability services using a transmission-connected battery, supporting the UK’s transition to a zero-carbon energy network by preparing the grid to receive more renewable energy.

Zenobē Network Infrastructure director Semih Oztreves said: “The battery at Blackhillock brings together the very latest in grid-scale battery technology that will be crucial to lower consumer bills and enable more renewable energy onto the grid.

“With Wärtsilä and other project partners, we look forward to delivering this significant grid infrastructure project that will be an important milestone in the UK’s net-zero transition.”

The ESS project will be the first developed under the National Grid’s NOA Stability Pathfinder programme and is expected to come online by mid-next year.

Zenobē will operate the project, which is intended to help grid operators manage power supply and demand.

Wärtsilä Energy Storage and Optimisation vice-president Andy Tang said: “Wärtsilä is proud to deliver this pioneering energy storage project alongside Zenobē.

“This is a first-of-its-kind project that will help balance the UK grid as it targets 100% renewable energy generation.

“Energy storage is playing a critical role in delivering a stable supply of electricity during the global transition to renewable energy.

“Alongside our partners and customers, Wärtsilä is leading the way to a clean energy future.”