The battery’s delivery is anticipated between October 2023 and September 2024. Credit: Wärtsilä.

Australia’s Origin Energy has chosen Finnish firm Wärtsilä as the preferred contractor to deliver the first phase, 460MW and 920MWh energy storage projects.

Claimed to be the country’s largest energy storage project, Eraring battery will be deployed at Origin’s Eraring Power Station.

In this regard, the two firms have signed an engineered equipment delivery (EEQ) contract worth a little over €300m.

Wärtsilä’s claims that its energy storage system has the capability to switch operation into grid-forming in the future, with the ability to supply a variety of system strength and system restart ancillary services.

The Finnish company noted that its Storage+ Solution will help in balancing Origin’s generation portfolio in support of its retail customer load.

The project will also feature Wärtsilä’s GridSolv Quantum, a fully integrated modular and compact energy storage system.

Wärtsilä president and CEO Håkan Agnevall said: “With significant solar and wind resources, Australia is in a unique position to rapidly decarbonise its energy sector.

“Flexible capacity, provided by energy storage projects like Origin’s Eraring battery or grid balancing engines, will be vital to achieving that as the share of renewables increases.

“The scale of this project positions Wärtsilä at the heart of that trend, delivering gigawatt-scale energy storage projects in each of our key markets around the world.”

The battery delivery is anticipated between October 2023 to September 2024.

Once installed, Eraring battery will be integrated with Australia’s National Electricity Market (NEM) to support energy security and reliability in the state of New South Wales (NSW).

Going forward, Origin may also opt to expand the battery to 700MW and 2,800MWh.

Origin Energy Energy Supply and Operations head Greg Jarvis said: “Eraring is a strategic site with high quality connection infrastructure enabling us to deliver energy into major demand centres.

“Development of the Eraring battery is a key next step as we look to transform the Eraring site for the future, given our intention to exit coal-fired generation by as early as August 2025.”