WattBridge commissions 288MW Braes Bayou power plant in Texas

The Braes Bayou project has the capacity to generate enough electricity to power 200,000 homes. Credit: Proenergy / PRNewswire.

US-based independent power producer WattBridge Energy has commissioned the Braes Bayou power project in Texas.

Located in Fort Bend County, the 288MW power plant has the capacity to generate enough electricity to power 200,000 homes in the region.

The company said that the power plant is its third peaking-power installation in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) area.

WattBridge president Mike Alvarado said: “We view the WattBridge platform as a global solution to a generational electric reliability problem.

“Our platform is repeatable in any power market in the world. It’s a proven carbon-negative addition in the ERCOT power grid and a safe, fast, cost-effective pathway to progress the energy transition.”

The Braes Bayou power plant’s commissioning has increased WattBridge’s capacity to 1.8GW across projects that are either operational or in the development phase in the ERCOT zone.

The independent power producer also has 2.1GW of capacity in advanced development phases.

Equipped with six Proenergy LM6000 gas-turbine packages, Braes Bayou is intended to deliver reliable electricity during peak-demand times.

Energy services company Proenergy provided engineering, procurement and construction (EPC), asset management and operation and maintenance (O&M) services for the project.

Proenergy CEO Jeff Canon said: “Proenergy was founded 20 years ago on the concept of doing the right thing, and we’re uniquely suited to help our customers bridge the gap to a responsible, sustainable energy future.

“As the world reduces the greenhouse-gas footprint for power generation, we enhance grid reliability with cutting-edge design, world-class technology, and experience that’s second to none.”

The Braes Bayou project was financed by MUFG Union Bank and CoBank ACB.

Kinder Morgan Tejas Pipeline is responsible for the supply and transmission of gas for the project, while Tenaska Power Services is its energy manager.

In addition, CenterPoint Energy Houston Electric is serving as transmission service provider for Braes Bayou.