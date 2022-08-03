Wood to provide design services for floating wind farm in Scotland

British engineering and consulting firm John Wood Group (Wood) has been awarded the principal designer and pre-feed scope for Salamander, a 100MW floating wind farm offshore from Scotland.

Located 35km from Peterhead on Scotland’s east coast, Salamander is a joint venture of Simply Blue Group, Ørsted and Subsea 7.

Wood will undertake system-level pre-front-end engineering design (FEED) to enable the planning, costing and risk assessment of a FEED design process.

It will manage the interfaces with the foundation designer and offer design services for subsea and onshore cables, as well as grid and onshore electrical connections.

Wood will also be responsible for engaging turbine generator original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and collating site data, ports, transport and installation analysis, as well as operations and maintenance (O&M) strategy and certification.

The company said that Salamander will provide the Scottish supply chain with an early capacity development opportunity and allow it to play an important role in the large-scale floating offshore wind buildout.

Once completed, the project will support the UK Government’s ambition of delivering 5GW of operational floating offshore wind by 2030.

Wood Consulting executive president Azad Hessamodini said: “Given Scotland’s enviable renewable energy resources, the country has a tremendous opportunity to cement its position as a global leader in the fast-growing floating offshore wind market.

“Developments like the Salamander project will play a vital role in providing low-carbon energy for the region and in helping the UK to meet its ambitious decarbonisation targets.

“We are proud to be guiding the development of this innovative project and which could set the standard for future floating wind developments across the globe.”

Woods said that the offshore wind project will be progressed through the Crown Estate Scotland’s upcoming Innovation and Targeted Oil and Gas (INTOG) leasing round.

Scheduled to open this month, the INTOG round will grant seabed leases through an auction process.