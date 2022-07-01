wpd and Australis to develop 1.4GW offshore projects in Australia

wpd offshore Australia Holding, part of Germany’s wpd Group, has entered a joint venture (JV) with Australis Energy to develop three offshore wind energy projects off the coast of Australia.

With a combined capacity of 1.4GW, the three offshore wind projects will be developed in the coastal waters of Victoria, South Australia, and the Western Australia states.

Australis has already started work on these three projects and has completed the first two phases of the project.

Under this new JV, wpd Group’s Australian subsidiary will now assist in completing Phase III of the project.

wpd offshore Australia Holding will be involved in completing environmental studies, environmental impact assessments (ESIA), planning, permitting, and licensing for the projects.

It will also be responsible for further data collection, landowner agreements, and grid access agreements.

wpd Australia project development director Mirjam Tome said: “In this joint venture, wpd can bring both outstanding expertise and many years of experience in the development, implementation, and operation of offshore projects to the emerging Australian market.

“With the investment opportunity offered by Australis Energy to participate in the further development of their Australian offshore wind project portfolio, we have the chance to work with one of the first project developers to start systematically developing offshore wind projects in Australia.”

In May this year, Global Infrastructure Partners agreed to purchase wpd offshore, the offshore wind business of wpd.