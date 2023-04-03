The turbines will repower two wind projects in the US. Credit: Peter Beukema on Unsplash.

Vestas has secured a 370MW wind turbine contract from Xcel Energy for two projects located in the US.

The turbines will repower the two Xcel Energy projects, Pleasant Valley and Border Winds.

Located in Minnesota, the 213MW Pleasant Valley project will be equipped with 97 V110-2.0MW wind turbines. Vestas will deliver these turbines in 2.2MW operating mode.

The 156MW Border Winds project is located in North Dakota and will feature 71 V110-2.0MW wind turbines which will also be delivered in 2.2MW operating mode.

Vestas North America president Laura Beane said: “Vestas and Xcel Energy have a strong history of bringing wind energy to local communities across the US, and we look forward to continuing this partnership by extending the longevity and increasing the energy projection of current wind projects like Pleasant Valley in Minnesota and Border Winds in North Dakota.

“Upgrading the site’s current technology will not only extend the lifespan of the project and bring clean energy to thousands of households. It will also provide needed economic opportunities to these communities.”

The company plans to begin the deliveries of the wind turbines in the second quarter of 2025, with the commissioning planned for the fourth quarter of the same year.

Xcel Energy Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota president Chris Clark said: “As a national leader in wind energy, we’re pleased to work with Vestas on repowering two Upper Midwest wind farms which have long provided clean, affordable energy to our customers, as well as economic benefits to surrounding communities.

“Advancing the technology at Pleasant Valley in Minnesota and Border Winds in North Dakota is important to our plan for achieving 85% carbon-free energy by 2030 in the region, while keeping energy costs as low as possible.”