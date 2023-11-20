A view of fertiliser giant Yara’s plant in Le Havre, western France. Credit: Sameer Al-DOUMY/AFP via Getty Images.

Fertiliser maker Yara International on Monday announced that it has signed a deal with CO₂ transport and storage supplier Northern Lights for the cross-border transportation and storage of CO₂.

The deal will see liquified CO₂, initially emitted by ammonia production processes at Yara’s Sluiskil facility in the Netherlands, shipped by Northern Lights to permanent storage on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, 2.6km under the seabed.

Yara hopes that the CCS project will cut annual CO₂ emissions from its Sluiskil plant by 800,000 tons, or 12 million tons over a 15-year period, the company said in a press statement.

Svein Tore Holsether, CEO of Yara, said: “This is a milestone for decarbonising hard-to-abate industry in Europe and for Yara it is an important step towards decarbonising our ammonia production, product lines and the food value chain at large.”

The liquefied CO₂ will initially be stored in onshore tanks at Øygarden, Norway, before being injected into an offshore saline aquifer via pipeline for permanent storage, with operations due to begin in 2025 and continue until 2040.

“This commercial agreement gives us the opportunity to further utilise the capacity at our storage site below the North Sea. It confirms the commercial potential for CCS and demonstrates that the market for transport and storage of CO₂ is evolving rapidly,” said Børre Jacobsen, managing director of Northern Lights, which is jointly owned by oil majors Equinor, Shell and TotalEnergies.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Power Technology. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

CCS technologies are now widely regarded as essential to meeting the goals of the Paris Agreement in both climate change literature and guideline pathways by international bodies such as the International Energy Agency and the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

However, despite its first implementation in the late 1970s, CCS remains largely unreliable and underdeveloped on a commercial scale. Many academics agree that CCS deployment must increase dramatically if climate targets are to be met. One recent study found that if current rates of deployment continue through to 2050, the decade by which many countries have set binding targets to produce net-zero annual emissions, then global carbon storage capacity will reach just 10% of what is required to sufficiently abate industrial emissions.

The EU’s CCS strategy is due to be announced early next year in an attempt to clarify rules relating to the technology and incentive investment. Increased regulation and policy regarding CCS will be necessary if it is to be commercially scaled in a meaningful way.

On Monday, the UN Environment Programme published a report warning that the world is on track for a “hellish” 3°C rise in global temperatures by the end of this decade, twice as much as the 1.5°C maximum increase set out in the Paris Agreement, because carbon-cutting policies are so inadequate.