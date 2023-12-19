What are the benefits of using high-quality engine, transmission, and drive-axle lubricant products on commercial vehicles?

Texaco Delo heavy duty commercial vehicle engine oils, driveline lubricants, greases and extended life coolants are formulated to help meet stringent, ACEA, OEM and API specifications, while contributing to heavy diesel engine equipment optimum protection and helping to achieve lower maintenance costs.

Texaco Delo heavy duty engine oils help provide soot dispersancy, wear protection and sludge control, to guard against loss of engine life and help reduce fuel and oil consumption.

Can I get better fuel economy using a high-quality lubricant product?

Texaco Delo 600 ADF with OMNIMAX™ is a heavy-duty engine oil with the capability to drastically reduce soot build up in a diesel particulate filter (DPF), helping deliver outstanding system protection to both the engine and the emissions system.

This product line and its additive technology can help drastically reduce the rate of DPF clogging, resulting in extended DPF service life and less frequent DPF regeneration cycles over the life of the equipment.

Why is there a shift to using low viscosity lubricants?

Many OEMs are now supporting the use of 30 weight oils (5W-30 or 10W-30) as they look to achieve optimum fuel economy from their vehicles and respond to the appetite from customers to reduce their carbon emissions, while also saving money.

European Union (EU) emissions guidelines necessitated an evolution in engine design with after-treatment systems essential for compliant operation. This had to be balanced by the need for fleets to lower their operating costs without compromising the durability of their vehicles. This complex list of requirements has put a greater demand than ever on lubricants, resulting in the development of thinner oils that must still deliver performance, while maintaining drain periods, by continuing to be able to provide thermal stability, wear protection, soot control and oxidation resistance.

Today, 10W-40 and 5W-30 engine oils are still the norm for many truck fleets, but there is evidence that manufacturers are beginning to favour 5W-20 or even 0W-20 products.

Low-viscosity lubricants are typically made from a synthetic base oil, enhanced by viscosity modifiers, anti-wear agents and performance additives to produce a lubricant that can withstand high temperatures and shear stresses while still flowing easily. This is where the quality and durability found in Texaco Delo low viscosity products really counts.

Is durability compromised using low viscosity lubricants?

Safeguarding maximum durability is an important customer consideration. To comply with legislation and meet these durability needs, manufacturers have implemented a number of technical solutions including new engine platforms and aftermarket treatment systems.

These technical solutions can put more stress on engine oils and therefore require the use of new chemistries. For example, higher engine temperatures require improved thermal stability, higher EGR rates require improved Total Base Number (TBN) retention, acid neutralisation and soot control, and aftermarket treatment systems require lower SAPS oils – all affect engine oils.

Oils have had to evolve as well – with improved anti-wear chemistry, along with improved dispersant chemistry that handles soot and other contaminants to prevent them from triggering wear, even when oil films are thinner.

Are Texaco Delo products field tested?

Delo products are tested across the world in both daily use and as part of the Texaco product development programs.

Do I need different products for long-distance transport versus ‘stop and go’ urban operations?

Modern engine oil specifications include a variety of performance requirements that encompass various duty cycles and engine displacements. These specifications require lubricant suppliers to run multi-cylinder engine tests to demonstrate durability protection across different modes of operation.

Texaco Lubricants offer a simple online tool to allow on and off-highway customers to select what products are right for their equipment. You can find out more here.

What difference do base oils and additives make to Texaco products?

Delo products use Chevron’s proprietary ISOSYN® technology, which combines premium base oils with additives to deliver performance that rivals synthetic lubricants.

Products such as Texaco Delo 600 ADF are formulated to provide protection to both the engine and the engine aftertreatment system. Texaco’s ultra-low ash additive technology uses 60 percent less metallic components, which can build up in engine aftertreatment systems, and require costly maintenance and equipment downtime. It also utilises a potent antioxidant system that prevents breakdown at elevated operating temperatures, which otherwise limits engine oil life.

What are the key challenges for heavy duty lubricants now and in the future?

The key challenges for heavy duty lubricants are to balance the best possible fuel economy and equipment durability, while factoring in customers’ desires for carbon emission reduction, cost efficiency and vehicle longevity.

Texaco Delo’s advanced products are designed to help deliver high-level engine cooling system and transmission protection with optimised fuel economy, meaning whether you’re looking for improved running costs or less downtime, Texaco Delo can help save you money.