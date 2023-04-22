The Korla Power Plant is 1,400MW coal fired power project. It is planned in Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, China. According to GlobalData, who tracks and profiles over 170,000 power plants worldwide, the project is currently at the partially active stage. It will be developed in multiple phases. Post completion of the construction, the project is expected to get commissioned in September 2017. Buy the profile here.

Description



The project is being developed by Shenzhen Energy Korla Power Generation and is currently owned by Shenzhen Energy Group with a stake of 66%.



It is a Steam Turbine with Cogen power plant.



Korla Power Plant (Korla Power Plant Unit I) consists of 1 steam turbine with 350MW nameplate capacity.



Korla Power Plant (Korla Power Plant Unit II) consists of 1 steam turbine with 350MW nameplate capacity.

Development status



Post completion of the construction, the project is expected to get commissioned in September 2017.

For more details on Korla Power Plant, buy the profile here.