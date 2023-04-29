SunEast Kingbird Solar PV Park is a 19.99MW solar PV power project. It is planned in New York, the US. According to GlobalData, who tracks and profiles over 170,000 power plants worldwide, the project is currently at the permitting stage. It will be developed in a single phase. The project construction is likely to commence in 2023 and is expected to enter into commercial operation in 2024. Buy the profile here.

Description



The project is being developed and currently owned by SunEast Development. The company has a stake of 100%.



SunEast Kingbird Solar PV Park is a ground-mounted solar project.



The project cost is expected to be around $20.19m.

Development status



The project construction is expected to commence from 2023. Subsequent to that it will enter into commercial operation by 2024.

