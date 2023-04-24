Yangquan 2 Coal Fired Power Plant is a 1,200MW coal fired power project. It is located in Shanxi, China. According to GlobalData, who tracks and profiles over 170,000 power plants worldwide, the project is currently active. It has been developed in multiple phases. Post completion of construction, the project got commissioned in November 1999. Buy the profile here.

Description



The project is currently owned by Shanxi Sunshine Power Generation.



It is a Steam Turbine power plant.

Development status



The project got commissioned in November 1999.

Contractors involved



Dongfang Turbine was selected as the turbine supplier for the Coal fired project. The company supplied N300-16.7/537/537 model steam turbines for the project.



Dongfang Boiler Group supplied steam boiler for the project.



Dongfang Boiler Group supplied steam boiler for the project.

For more details on Yangquan 2 Coal Fired Power Plant, buy the profile here.