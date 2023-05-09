Hydro capacity accounted for 16.7% of total power plant installations globally in 2021, according to GlobalData, with total recorded hydro capacity of 1,357GW. This is expected to contribute 12.6% by the end of 2030 with capacity of installations aggregating up to 1,555GW. Of the total global hydro capacity, 0.02% is in Algeria. Listed below are the five largest active hydro power plants by capacity in Algeria, according to GlobalData’s power plants database. GlobalData uses proprietary data and analytics to provide a complete picture of the global hydro power segment. Buy the latest hydro power plant profiles here.

1. Mansouria

The Mansouria is a 100MW hydro power project located in Algeria. Post completion of construction, the project was commissioned in 1963. Sonelgaz own the project.

2. Darguina

The 71.50MW Darguina hydro power project is located in Algeria. It was commissioned in 1952. The project is owned by Sonelgaz.

3. Ighil Emda

The Ighil Emda is a 24MW hydro project. Sonelgaz owns the project. It was commissioned in 1952. It is located in Bejaia, Algeria.

4. Erraguene

The Erraguene hydro project with a capacity of 16MW came online in 1962. Sonelgaz have the equity stakes in the project. It is located in Jijel, Algeria.

5. Oued Fodda

The Oued Fodda has been operating since . The 15.60MW hydro project is located in Chlef, Algeria. Sonelgaz have the equity stakes in this project.

For more details on the latest hydro power plants, buy the project profiles here.