Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, president of the COP28 climate conference in Dubai, departs after leading a plenary session on 11 December, 2023. Credit: Sean Gallup/Getty Images

DUBAI – Activists, climate-vulnerable nations and climate diplomacy experts have decried a new draft of the COP28 Global Stocktake, published less than 24 hours before the conference is due to end.

Delegates at COP28 waited all day as the United Arab Emirates (UAE) COP presidency continually delayed publishing the latest draft of the text, which sets out how countries are planning to drive forward climate action to close the gap between current policy and what is required for a good chance of limiting global warming to 1.5°C.

The big hope from more than one hundred countries was that language on a “fossil fuel phase-out” would be included in the text. On Sunday night, COP28 president Sultan Al Jaber convened a majlis (“sitting room” or “council” in Arabic) in which there was “an overwhelming consensus” that a fossil fuel phase-out remained the litmus test for a successful outcome of this COP, said Catherine Abreu, founder and executive director of Destination Zero, which has led work on the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance (BOGA), in a briefing with media.

Speaking to Energy Monitor on Friday, after a previous iteration of COP28’s final text, Natalie Jones, policy advisor on energy at the International Institute for Sustainable Development, said: “Here in Dubai, over the last 10 days, we’ve seen an unprecedented and growing level of momentum towards a deal on fossil fuel phase-out.”

But when the latest COP28 draft text was finally published on Monday evening, the language on fossil fuels was significantly watered down, in what appeared to be a bid to “appease a small number of countries”, said Abreu, singling out Saudi Arabia and Iraq as countries leading efforts to block the phase-out of fossil fuels.

The term “phase-out” – which was included as an option in the previous draft, published on Friday – was removed altogether in the latest version, with the text instead calling on Parties to take actions that “could include…reducing both consumption and production of fossil fuels in a just, orderly and equitable manner so as to achieve net zero by, before, or around 2050 in keeping with the science”.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Power Technology. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Responding to the latest draft, Tom Evans, a policy advisor at think tank E3G, said: “The Global Stocktake should be a shared action plan to realise our dream of meeting the Paris Agreement. Instead, this text is a nightmare of weak proposals and internal contradictions: asking to keep 1.5°C in reach on the one hand, while on the other setting out no common pathway for phasing out fossil fuels fast.”

He added: “This is not a credible response to the crisis we are in”, arguing that the Presidency “needs to do a fundamental rethink…The next 17 hours must see the champions of ambition rally hard and isolate those who are holding ambition back.”

It is difficult to see how this text will help to achieve the deep and rapid cut in emissions we need by 2030 to keep 1.5c alive



With so many countries backing clear language on fossil-fuel-phase-out, who does this text actually serve?#COP28 https://t.co/bmNY78AmmT — Sir Alok Sharma (@AlokSharma_RDG) December 11, 2023

COP26 President Alok Sharma, who was reduced to tears by the watering down of language on coal power at COP26, wrote on X: “It is difficult to see how this text will help to achieve the deep and rapid cut in emissions we need by 2030 to keep 1.5c alive. With so many countries backing clear language on fossil-fuel-phase-out, who does this text actually serve?”

Teresa Anderson, global climate lead at NGO ActionAid, said: “The previous COP28 draft text broke new ground in proposing a phase-out of fossil fuels. To take it over the finishing line we just needed to agree the finance and fair timelines that would make the package workable for lower-income countries.

“If the biggest polluters don’t start phasing out fossil fuels now, none of us will have a safe future. With COP28 scheduled to end tomorrow, we need rich countries to agree to end their fossil dependence and provide the finance that can swing the deal and promise a safer future for billions of people.”

Romain Ioualalen, global policy lead at NGO Oil Change International, said: “The latest draft is an incoherent and dangerous list of weak measures completely divorced from what is needed to limit warming to 1.5°C. In contrast, the science is very clear: a full, fast, fair and funded phase-out of all fossil fuels is essential to meet the objectives of the Paris Agreement.”

BREAKING #COP28: Small Island Developing States @AOSISChair very concerned by the current draft text: “weak langage on fossil fuels”, “completely insufficient”. “It doesn’t refer to a phase out at all.” “Any text that compromises 1.5°C will be rejected.” Minister Cedric Schuster pic.twitter.com/Vj6xqIe6Tm — Pierre Cannet (@pierrecannet) December 11, 2023

Governments and cross-country alliances have weighed in to express dismay at the latest COP28 draft text’s wording, with the US arguing that the language on fossil fuels needs to be “substantially strengthened”, while the EU’s negotiator called elements of the text “fully unacceptable”.

Cedric Schuster, chair of the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS), a group of 39 climate-vulnerable island nations, said: “We will not sign our death certificate. We cannot sign on to text that does not have strong commitments on phasing out fossil fuels.”

For those countries wanting a more ambitious outcome, the pressure is on to persuade Al Jaber to re-introduce more ambitious wording to the cover text.

“If Parties push hard for ‘phase-out’ to be reintroduced, [then] absolutely, there is an opportunity for that to happen,” Abreu told the press.

Later on Monday evening, Abreu told Energy Monitor that consultations on the latest COP28 draft textare expected to continue throughout the night, with a new draft expected at some point on Tuesday, the day that the conference is officially due to end.