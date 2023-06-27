The PPA will also help Amazon reach net-zero carbon emissions by 2040. Credit: ACCIONA.

Spanish firm Acciona has further extended its existing power purchase agreement (PPA) with Amazon.

Acciona’s subsidiary Acciona Energía will supply an additional 192MW of clean energy, increasing from 641MW to 833MW.

The move is part of Amazon’s plan to power its operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025 – five years ahead of its original 2030 commitment.

The deal will also help the company to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2040.

Acciona Energía North America CEO Joaquin Castillo stated: “We are very glad to extend our collaboration with Amazon and help them stay on a path of powering operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025.

“Both companies are signatories of the climate pledge, a commitment to reach net zero carbon by 2040. Thus, given our legacy and shared goals, we feel that we are a perfect partnering match to accelerate the energy transition.”

Acciona will be also expanding the usage of Amazon Web Services (AWS) in order to expedite its moves towards digital transformation.

The two companies are innovating together to increase data access and improve operational efficiencies.

AWS Iberia managing director Miguel Alava stated: “By expanding our collaboration with Acciona, we are advancing the adoption of clean energy and accelerating the energy transition.

“Acciona is leveraging the reliability, scalability and cost-efficient IT infrastructure provided by AWS to enhance operational efficiencies, unlock data-driven insights and accelerate the pace of innovation while helping Amazon stay on a path to powering its operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025 and reach net zero carbon emissions by 2040″.