ACCIONA Energía to build Opor and Boraja II wind farms in Croatia

ACCIONA Energía will build the wind farms Opor and Boraja II. Credit: ACCIONA.

ACCIONA Energía, a subsidiary of Spanish multinational conglomerate Acciona, is set to build two wind farms in Croatia.

The two wind farms are the 27MW Opor wind project and Boraja II, which has 45MW of capacity.

Their construction is linked to a 12-year Contract for Difference (CfD) signed with Croatian electricity and gas regulator HROTE.

The CfD was awarded through a tender process and is part of a scheme by the Croatian government and HROTE to increase renewable electricity production.

Related Articles

According to an ACCIONA Energía statement, the two projects will involve an investment of nearly €100m ($102.3m).

They will be located in the Split-Dalmacia and Šibenik-Knin regions, where ACCIONA Energía has been operating the 30MW Jelinak wind farm complex since 2013.

In its statement, ACCIONA Energía said: “These two projects contribute to the growth of ACCIONA Energía’s portfolio and its geographic diversification.”

Opor and Boraja II will be equipped with a total of 16 Nordex wind turbines. Each turbine is expected to have a capacity of 4.5MW.

The two wind projects will deliver around 203 gigawatts an hour (GWh), which is enough to meet the energy requirements of 60,000 households.

They are scheduled to come online in 2024 and will reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 135,000t a year once operational.

As of 31 December last year, ACCIONA Energía had a total installed renewable energy capacity of 11.2GW. The company plans to increase this to 20GW by 2025.

Founded in 2001, ACCIONA Energía provides solutions based on renewable energy with the goal to help decarbonise the planet.

In May this year, the firm acquired a 24% stake in Eolink, a French company that develops floating foundations for offshore wind farms.

The stake was acquired as part of a funding round held by Eolink.