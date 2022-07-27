Acciona Energía signs PPA with Fortia for renewable energy

The clean energy will be supplied from Acciona Energía’s power plants in Spain. Credit: Acciona.

Acciona subsidiary Acciona Energía has signed a framework agreement with energy management platform Fortia to deliver 1TWh of renewable power a year for a period of five to ten years.

Fortia will supply clean energy to 20 Spanish companies under a corporate renewable power purchase agreement (PPA), which is claimed to be the largest corporate PPA with physical delivery for the industry in Spain.

The clean energy will be supplied from Acciona Energía’s power plants in Spain as part of the company’s strategy to increase the number of its supply contracts and medium and long-term PPAs for corporate customers.

Supply of the renewable energy will start within the next two years depending on the requirements of the electro-intensive companies that are involved in the agreement and part of Fortia.

Acciona Energía commercial director Javier Montes said: “With these long-term PPAs, we reaffirm Acciona Energía’s commitment to the country’s major industries.

“We are accompanying our customers on their path to decarbonisation through a renewable and competitive energy supply that will help them to stabilize their energy supply costs in these times of enormous volatility.”

Under the agreement, Fortia aims to promote a more sustainable industrial and energetic model, as well as offer renewable electricity to its customers.

Fortia CEO Juan Temboury said: “With this agreement, FORTIA contributes to the decarbonisation and sustainability of Spanish industry, while maximising the security and competitiveness of its energy supply by facilitating access to autochthonous sources of renewable energy at a time of great uncertainty for European industry and the European economy.”

