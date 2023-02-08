The clean energy will be certified by Portugal’s electricity group, Rede Elétrica Nacional. Credit: Acciona.

Acciona Energía, a subsidiary of Spanish infrastructure firm Acciona, has signed a ten-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with the Portuguese firm Grupo Violas.

Under the PPA, Acciona Energía will supply 55,000MWh of green electricity a year to Grupo Violas’ subsidiaries, which include Solverde, Clip and Cotesi.

The clean energy will have received certificates of 100% Renewable Guarantees of Origin from Portugal’s electricity group, Rede Elétrica Nacional, via its Entidade Emissora de Garantias de Origem platform.

Acciona Energía Portugal director Alexandre Kisslinger said: “This long-term contract brings competitive advantages for our customer, as it provides price stability at a time when the market is very volatile and makes a significant contribution to their climate objectives.”

The deal is expected to allow Grupo Violas to offset more than 10,000t of carbon emissions a year.

Grupo Violas president Manuel Violas said: “This deal is part of our commitment to sustainability and the decarbonisation of our activity.

“Our subsidiaries are already implementing a wide range of programs to reduce their activity’s ecological footprint, such as Cotesi’s internal system to reintroduce 100% of production waste into new products, and its R&D initiatives to reduce the use of plastic.

“This is another step towards our climate goals. The use of clean electricity will reduce our dependency on natural gas while ensuring competitive energy prices for the next ten years.”

Acciona Energía also has agreements in place with other clients in Portugal, including Fnac, Makro, NH Hotels, Siemens and Vidrala.

The firm has 166MW of renewable generation capacity in Portugal, including the 46MWp Amareleja project, which is one of the Iberian Peninsula’s largest solar assets.

In December last year, it agreed to acquire the Cunningham battery energy storage system (BESS) in Texas from Qcells.

Located 55 miles from Dallas, the Cunningham facility is scheduled to come online next year and will be Texas’ largest operating BESS project.